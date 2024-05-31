The Houston Texans have to stop teasing us about J.J. Watts return
By Chad Porto
We want J.J. Watt to return. I doubt there's a person out there who doesn't want to see Watt take one last victory lap with the Texans. His departure several years ago was a mistake and his turn with the Arizona Cardinals not only showcased that he was still a very good player, but how awful it looked to see him in a different team's colors.
Bringing his home needs to happen. After all, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and someone that the fandom still adores to this day. He's undoubtedly the best player in franchise history and he's the one guy that no one wanted when he was drafted. His return to a team with their eyes set on a deep playoff run would cement the season as an all-time classic. One certainly to remember.
If it doesn't happen, it won't hurt the season any, the team is stacked, the hype is real and we're all locked in. The problem is that people keep getting their hopes up. First, it was Watt, then it was the Texans' head coach and Watt's ex-teammate DeMeco Ryans, and now lastly it's the general manager of the squad itself.
Speaking to Up & Adams Thursday (via CBS Sports), Texans' general manager Nick Caserio refused to close the door on Watt's unretiring and joining the Texans in 2024, saying;
" "I think JJ's got enough going on right now. Once the season starts, I think that's when the competitive juices get going. DeMeco has an open door policy for JJ, so we'll see how it goes.""
Watt doesn't need to return to the club as it stands right now. The team needs a defensive tackle more than anything and if they can't get one, adding yet another defensive end won't help matters. Watt could make the change to defensive tackle and help the team out greatly but that' a pipe dream at this point.
So while the team doesn't need Watt, we want him back. At least for one more run. If he's not going to come back, however, then the Texans need to stop teasing us with him. His absence won't hinder the team by any means but he'll bring a lot of hope and joy to a team that already has quite enough of each.
Yet, the teasing of his return may only do more to hinder the hype the fandom has. So either bring him back or don't, but stop being coy about it.