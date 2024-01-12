The Houston Texans guide to victory over the Cleveland Browns
This is how the Houston Texans can and should beat the Cleveland Browns.
By Chad Porto
3 Houston Texans that need to step up
1. C.J. Stroud
This one just makes sense. C.J. Stroud is the heart and soul of the Houston Texans and while Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and Noah Brown are going to do everything possible to get him open targets, it's up to Stroud to evade the Browns' pass rush and find open men. Thankfully, Stroud is a very smart quarterback and doesn't throw needless passes that could be picked. His feel for the game will be a huge reason why the Texans win, or don't win, this game against the Browns.
2. A receiver not named Nico Collins
This would just be Tank Dell's spot but ever since he was ruled out for the year, the Houston Texans are looking for someone, anyone to step up beyond Nico Collins. Robert Woods has been a shell of himself and Noah Brown has had big plays but remains pretty inconsistent. If the Texans can just get one guy to step up next to Collins, this game may be over fast.
3. Jonathan Greenard
Will Anderson may be the best all-around defensive end on the Texans, but Jonathan Greenard is the best pass-rusher on the team and the Texans need him to get after Joe Flacco. If Greenard can't get off the Browns' pass-blocking, then the rest of the pass-rush that the Texans will be trying to put forth may not be as potent or unrelenting without Greenard clipping away on all cylinders.