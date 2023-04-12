The Houston Texans' first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft
Christian Gonzalez - Corner Back - Oregon
Christian Gonzalez is either the top corner or second only to Devon Witherspoon, depending on who you ask. Either way, both are solid corners and will be day-one starters for their respective NFL teams.
Gonzalez is 6’1″ and weighs around 200 pounds, good size for a corner, plus he brings a 40-time of 4.38 with him. His vertical and broad jump were some of the best at the NFL Combine as well.
Gonzalez began his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes but transferred to Oregon after his sophomore year in 2021. With the Ducks, he played 718 snaps, recording six pass-breakups and four interceptions. Quarterbacks had a QB rating of 74.7 when targeting Gonzalez as well.
Gonzalez was voted to several All-Pac-12 first and second teams and made Bruce Feldman’s Freak List coming in at number 25. Feldman had this to say about Gonzalez:
"Gonzalez wowed the Ducks’ coaches this offseason with this athleticism, hitting 23.3 mph on the GPS, vertical-jumping 42 inches and power-cleaning 325 pounds."- Bruce Feldman
The one concern here is that he has only one season at Oregon of elite play. The previous two seasons at Colorado were underwhelming at best but with a new coaching staff at Oregon, they were able to get the best out of him. Is that the corner he can be at the NFL level?