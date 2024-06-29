The Houston Texans fandom is passionate but they lack decibels
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have been a great addition to the city of Houston. Debuting in the city in 2002, replacing the famed Houston Oilers, who left to go to Nashville, the Texans have been embraced by the city. Through winning and losing seasons, the fandom has persisted. Through chaos and controversy, the fandom has remained.
Now, after years of yearning for more wins, deeper playoff pushes and players that can define a generation, everything seems to be coming up Millhouse. The club has a franchise quarterback, a franchise defensive end, a young and energetic head coach, and a direction that the fandom is truly behind.
This is the team of tomorrow, but today. As an on-field product, they're here, but against the grander concept of league-wide importance, the Texans have some room to make up. They're gaining traction, with the club being one of the more important ones of the immediate future, but its profile isn't as pristine as others. Not yet, anyway. In time we hope to see that change.
With the rise in a profile comes the rise of a team's aura. The reputation that comes behind it. Two recent top-tier squads, the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs, are known for having near-impossible home games. When these clubs are winning, you can't walk into their home turf and not walk out with a slight case of tinnitus.
These stadiums are loud. Not just due to the design of the stadium, either, but due to the passion of the fandom. Hopefully, the Texans fandom can generate that type of atmosphere soon. Though, according to Give Me Sports, they're far from being one of those upper-echelon stadiums. When opposing teams come to Houston, they just don't have to worry about sounding the same way as they would in Seattle or Kansas City.
The Texans didn't make the top 10 of the loudest NFL stadiums in the league. Considering that it's very important to hear when you're playing football, being able to disrupt that would give your defense an advantage at home. If the opposing offense can't hear, they can't operate to their true potential.
So it'd be nice to see the Texans fandom get a bit louder, especially this season. You never know what play can turn the tide of an important game.