The Houston Texans failed to land Keenan Allen but this time it wasn't their fault
The Houston Texans swung and missed again this offseason, but this time it's not on them.
By Chad Porto
Aside from Danielle Hunter, the Houston Texans have been unable to land major names. Usually on account of their own short-sighted offerings. The Texans have failed to dramatically improve the roster like we had hoped, but have added some names that may make a difference when things get underway.
That said, this has been a lackluster free agent period, but at least it hasn't all been on them. Sometimes you just can't convince a guy to come, or for a team to trade you a player, even if you are the better fit for them. That's what happened with the Texans and their attempt to land Keenan Allen.
The Texans were all in on trying to land Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers, offering them what seemed like a low offer of a third-round pick for him. The Chicago Bears ended up landing him in a deal but for actually a far worse pick. The Bears only had to give up a fourth-round pick for him, as the Chargers were more worried about getting Allen out of the AFC.
So despite the Texans offering one of, if not the best draft pick possible for the stellar wideout, the Chargers opted to go with a lesser valuable commodity in return all to avoid playing against him in the coming months and maybe years.
The Allen trade wasn't one that the Texans needed to do, as they have four stellar pass-catchers in Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, and Noah Brown, but Allen wouldn't have hurt. At 6'2, 210 lbs, he's a ferocious wide receiver and one that's hard to bring down. His arrival would've likely hurried the exit of veteran talent of Robert Woods, so as it stands now, Woods is still part of the club.
While the Texans didn't land Allen, at least the team is still taking massive swings even after a lackluster outing in free agency so far. Hopefully, this continues.