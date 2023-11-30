The Houston Texans faced every number one overall pick from 2018 to 2023 in a row.
The Houston Texans had a rough go.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had a rough outing over the last few weeks, going from the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Arizona Cardinals, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past week. While it may not seem like a murder's row of challengers, the Texans had to face off with every first-overall pick the NFL Draft has had to offer over the last six years.
As Ari Meirov pointed out on Twitter/X, the Houston Texans faced every number one overall pick from the NFL's amateur draft ranging from 2018 to 2023.
Week 8 saw the Texans take on and beat Bryce Young (2023), while Week 9 saw Houston best Baker Mayfield (2018)
Week 10 was a win over Joe Burrow (2020), followed up by a win over Kyler Murray (2019) in Week 11.
Unfortunately, Week 12 would not go the Texans' way, as they lost to the back-to-back first-overall pick combo of Trevor Lawrence (2021) and Travon Walker (2022). All in all the Texans faced off with five first-overall picks who were quarterbacks and did/will have to face off with the last two men who weren't quarterbacks; Walker and Myles Garrett.
The 2017 first-overall pick Myles Garrett will try and get after C.J. Stroud later in December, assuming Garrett is still healthy, marking one of the more interesting stretches of opponents the Texans have had to deal with in recent memory. We're sure that the last seven first-round picks all had to face off with the same team in the same season but it's pretty rare.
Especially with all of them coming one right after another like that. Thankfully for the Texans, they don't have to worry about seeing Jared Goff any time soon, as he and the Detroit Lions aren't facing the Texans this season unless both make it to the Super Bowl.