The Houston Texans face an obvious burning question for 2024
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans, like all teams, have a few lingering questions for the 2024 season. Can they overcome their offensive and defensive lines to achieve success? Will C.J. Stroud grow or regress as a quarterback? Can Stefon Diggs return to form? Is DeMeco Ryans prepared for year two, and a league that knows his style better? All of which are great questions. Yet, none of them are the most burning question.
Matt Lombardo recently wrote on his Substack, the five most burning questions for the AFC South. For the Houston Texans, his question had nothing to do with the obvious. No, his question focused on the super obvious; can the Houston Texans live up to their lofty expectations? A fair question, though one that isn't that "burning" if we had to be honest.
That's the question that every team has to ask themselves. The Texans are no different. They are a team that, like so many others in the NFL, made massive moves to be better in 2024 than they were in 2023. Will those moves work? Can they get to and past the AFC Championship game? Well, that's why we play the seasons and avoid declaring a Super Bowl champion in May.
The Texans made big moves, bringing in Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, Joe Mixon, and Tommy Townsend to bolster the offense, defense, and special teams. They took some fliers on low-cost, high-reward players and had a solid draft that may produce three starters this season, at least.
They're as geared up and ready to go as anyone can hope for. The only real question that exists is in fact if the moves they made pay off for them in the long run. There are minor questions, like how certain positions will affect the roster, but those questions also exist for every NFL team.
Perhaps it's a good place to be if the only "burning question" you can find for the Texans is the same one that every team has to face. It means you've built a good team, with strong players and great coaches. Now, we just have to wait and see if this is a team that can overcome the obstacles and do what many fans hope they're capable of doing.