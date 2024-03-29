The Houston Texans could draft a running back early
There has been some backlash to the Joe Mixon trade and subsequent extension. Could the Texans draft a running back early next month?
By Ian Miller
The majority of the free agency period is in the rear-view mirror. Coming up next is the NFL draft. While there are plenty of intriguing prospects anticipated to go off the board in the first round, the Houston Texans traded its first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason.
However, that was not the only trade Houston made this month. The team also traded for running back Joe Mixon, a great move to gain a running back after losing the 2023 leader at that position, Devin Singletary, to the New York Giants in free agency.
Although the Mixon trade did not cost Houston much, the Texans gave a mere seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange; the contract extension cost a lot.
While his is a fair contract to extend, it is a hefty one to give a soon-to-be 28-year-old running back who is coming off his worst healthy season as a pro. With that said, Mixon is still an incredibly skilled running back, but Houston could look to inject some youth into the position.
While it is very possible the Texans keep with what they have at running back and give Dameon Pierce another shot as the backup in 2024, others are hopeful that Houston will select a running back early on in the upcoming draft.
In the case that there is a running back taken early, Mixon is still the heavy favorite to lead the running back room in Houston in the upcoming season. Although, there could be more of a split, or a "running back by committee," backfield.
That, however, is an approach Mixon has played in for nearly his entire career. The running back has accumulated 60% of the total snaps on offense twice in his seven-year career. Having a pair of fresh legs ready to spell the new Texan could be one of the best approaches the team could take in an attempt to not only prolong his career but possibly save his legs for a playoff run.