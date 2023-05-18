The Houston Texans can instantly turn their defense around with this trade
By Peter Manfre
What would a new contract look like?
Luckily for Williams, despite spending a ton of their money this offseason on the opposite line of scrimmage, the Texans have a lot of cap space available. Bleacher Report predicted Williams to garner a 5-year, $130 million deal with $77.5 million guaranteed. That would be roughly $26M per year. I believe that is a contract to assume he will get.
The Texans have the cap space available for Williams' new contract if he becomes a Texan. Despite Nick Caserio's unwillingness to pay free agents long-term deals, he has shown the willingness to extend veterans on the roster. Making him the highest-paid defender on that young defense is doable, with young stars such as Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley, and Jalen Pitre all having four or more years left on their rookie deals.
When a franchise locks up their quarterback, left tackle, and best pass rusher, they have more flexibility. The fact that the Texans have two positions filled by rookies gives them the luxury of spending big on other positions of need. By the time this contract is up, it will hopefully be time to pay Will Anderson Jr. and CJ Stroud due to their Sunday performances.
