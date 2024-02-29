The Houston Texans are open to bringing back several major names
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have to make several major decisions this offseason with regard to who to sign. The team has plenty of money to spend, but when it comes to three key positions, the Texans will likely have to opt to either bring back their guy from the 2023 season or replace them through the draft and free agency. It's not going to be an easy decision to make, and we're glad we're not the ones who have to do it.
Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sounded off on the idea of retaining several key guys, namely running back Devin Singletary, tight end Dalton Schultz, and defensive end Jonathan Greenard.
Singeltary gave the Texans an actual running game, and despite the team being near the bottom in every rushing stat, Singletary gave the club something to rely on. Schultz was instrumental in the passing game and was also one of the best run blockers the team had. Greenard led the Texans in sacks after a breakout season and many are hopefull he repeats this magic next season.
Speaking to the media (via Sports Illustrated) about Greenard, Ryans said;
"He was very productive, his play was physical. He did the things we asked him to do. We'll see where free agency plays out but we love JG. We loved what he did for us this year."
As for Schultz, Ryans said (via Sports Illustrated);
"He showed up making big catches for us. We'll see what happens with Dalton in free agency, but I'm very proud of what he did for us last year."
And finally, about Singletary, Ryans said (via Sports Illustrated);
"We would love to have Devin back just because of what he brought to our team. He was definitely a bright spot for us in that running back room."
Personally, all three men should return. Though there are various degrees to that. Of all three, the only one that really looks like he deserves his new deal is Schultz, he's reliable, capable and has a track record. Greenard should be worth every dime he wants, but there is concern that he's just a one-year wonder and that concern is very real. As for Singletary, having him back as the backup for someone like Saquon Barkley would be amazing.
Though, beyond fit and position, the financial aspect will be a major deciding factor as well.