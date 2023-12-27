The Houston Texans are getting yet another chance to win the AFC South
The AFC South is still up in the air.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans keep finding ways to not take control of the AFC South. For what can only be the fourth, if not fifth time this season, the Texans fell apart once again when they had the chance to take the lead in the AFC South. The Texans got torn apart by a Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns squad on Christmas Eve.
The Texans fell to 8-7 on the season, a record that's all too common in the AFC South. Had the Texans won on Sunday, the boys from Houston would be leading the AFC South and in line for a home playoff game. A trend that's happened a few times this season. The Texans are in line to take control of the division and, for some reason, the team falls apart right when they need the big win.
Yet, despite all that going on, the Texans aren't out of the playoff race just yet, or, for some reason, out of the AFC South race either. That's because the AFC South continues to struggle mightily as well. Each team in the AFC South is currently 8-7. and that means big things can still happen for the Texans.
The Jacksonville Jaguars got roasted by Baker Mayfield, who may very well take home the Comeback Player of the Year Award, dropping the Jaguras to 8-7 on the season and losers of four straight.
The Indianapolis Colts also fell on Sunday, but to a lackluster Atlanta Falcons squad, who knocked off the Colts 29-10. The Colts are falling apart and have to face off with the Texans at the end of the season in a game that may mark the end of one of the team's playoff hopes for the season.
Despite all three teams sharing an 8-7 record, the Texans need the Jaguars to lose one more time this season in order for them to leap-frog the Jags into first place. The Jaguars hold the tie-breaker over the Texans, so they'll need the Carolina Panthers or the Tenessee Titans to pull an upset over the Jags in order for the Texans to take over first place.
But none of that matters if the Texans lose another game. Just one more loss puts the AFC South out of reach. The Texans will need to win out and hope that Carolina or Tennessee can pull an upset.
