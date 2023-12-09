The Houston Texans are currently in the playoffs after Thursday Night Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers loss on Thursday Night Football was a victory for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
Hey, guess what? The Houston Texans are currently in the NFL Playoffs. You know, that is if the season ended today. The Texans were looking at 2023 as a real rebuilding year, with rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud both getting their starts in the league at the same time, many expected anywhere from three to six wins for the group.
The Texans are currently 7-5 on the season with five games to go. And with the team facing off with the Tennessee Titans twice, as well as the quarterback-less quads of the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, it's fair to expect at least 11 wins this year. Then you throw in the season-ending clash with rival AFC South squad the Indianpolsis Colts, and you get yourself one heck of a turnaround season.
Now, the Colts are a tough out and are currently 7-5 as well, and are one spot up on the Texans, sitting at No. 6 in the playoff standingsg. The Texans are No.7, good enough for the third and final Wild Card spot currently.
But depending on how things play out, the Texans may leap up the standings. The Browns are currently No. 5 and are on the docket for the Texans to face. Without factoring anyone else's seasons into the equation, the Texans could leap up to No. 5 just by winning out.
But the AFC South and a home-field game isn't out of the question. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold just a one-game lead on the Colts and Texans, and have to contend with the Browns' defense without their star quarterback being a sure thing their contest on Sunday. Then the Jags still have to face a game Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad, lead by a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield, and a Baltimore Ravens team that is better today than at any point in the season.
So the Texans climb up the playoff ladder is far from over. A win on Sunday, coupled by a few key losses to the Jaguars and Colts, could see the Texans signifcantly higher than seventh.