The highest and lowest-rated Houston Texans players so far in the playoffs
What Houston Texans are riding high and which ones need to improve?
By Chad Porto
The Lowest-Rated Defensive Players
DT Kurt Hinish - 60.0
Good thing the Baltimore Ravens don't like to run. Right. Good thing, eh? Crap baskets, the one position that had to be here was defensive tackle, huh? The Ravens are going to blast the Texans defense early and often with their robust running attack and unless guys like Kurt Hinish can be better, then the Texans are in for a long day.
DT Maliek Collins - 59.2
Granted, having Maliek Collins won't help matters much, as he was just as ineffective as Hinish. The Texans need to help these men by any means necessary, even if that means blitzing more often, especially on clear and obvious rushing downs.
FS DeAndre Houston-Carson - 51.9
The Texans' secondary isn't bad, but they do have things that need to be tweaked, namely the safety positions. It's the one position, probably after the guards, that is in desperate need of an upgrade through the draft this season. Thankfully Lamar Jackson has a history of being a bad passer in the playoffs, and hopefully, that trend continues this weekend.