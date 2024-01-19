The highest and lowest-rated Houston Texans players so far in the playoffs
What Houston Texans are riding high and which ones need to improve?
By Chad Porto
The Lowest-Rated Offensive Players
RG Shaq Mason - 54.9
The Houston Texans have struggled all season to get the most out of their interior linemen. Had the Browns had better defensive tackles, the game could've been far worse. More so than that, the Baltimore Ravens do have better tackles, making this a position that may be in trouble come this week's playoff matchup. Let's just hope that there isn't any more reason to be concerned.
LG GJuice Scrugs - 53.6
Crap. Another reason to be concerned. Juice Scruggs has yet to look truly comfortable in the starting lineup and while he's an improvement over his predecessor, Tytus Howard, it's only just barely. So the concerns for the Ravens eating up the center of the Texans offensive line is very real. Very real and very possible.
TE Dalton Schultz - 51.5
Thankfully though the last guy to end up on this side of the list is Dalton Schultz, a player who is normally much better. His pass blocking was great, but his overall game wasn't. He had a few too many mistakes to be ok with and had the game not been such a blowout, his performance may have been too noticeable to not say something about far more sooner.