The highest and lowest-rated Houston Texans players so far in the playoffs
What Houston Texans are riding high and which ones need to improve?
By Chad Porto
The Highest-Rated Offensive Players
WR Nico Collins - 85.9
It's not surprising that Nico Collins is the top guy, after all, C.J. Stroud should be, and Stroud's play is why Collins is on here. That's the part that baffles me the most, Collins had a nice game and takes the top spot, yet Stroud is the reason for it and he's in the mid-70s. Make it make sense. Collins' play was fantastic and has proven himself to be a real No. 1 receiving option for the Texans.
TE Brevin Jordan - 84.9
Brevin Jordan was a jack of all trades on Saturday. He caught, he blocked, he did more blocking and then he did even more blocking. Truth be told, in his 23 plays, all but eight were some sort of blocking. But block well he did (Sorry, got a little Yoda-y there). The Browns' pass rush was intense all season and Jordan was able to stifle that with a pretty strong pass-blocking game. Against the Baltimore Ravens that'll be even more necessary.
RB Devin Singletary - 82.3
It's not surprising at all to see Devin Singletary this high. Hade DeMeco Ryans used common sense earlier in the season, Singletary would've had over 1,000 yards rushing, but instead, he was hampered by having to share the backfield. Against the Browns, he had 13 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, numbers that may see a giant leap against the Ravens.