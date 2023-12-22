The best and worst players from the Houston Texans win over the Tennessee Titans
We're looking at the three best and three worst from both the offense and defense, as told by Pro Football Focus.
By Chad Porto
3 Best on Offense
Devin Singletary - 85.7
Devin Singletary is the one player the Houston Texans have done the most to minimize this season, and we're not sure why. He's clearly been the best running back on the team all season and it's not even a debate; even if some fans still want to think Dameon Pierce deserves more reps. He doesn't, Singeltary has proven time and time again that he should not only be the starting back for the Texans but the only back. He's capable of being the prototypical bell-cow-back, and he proved that on Sunday when he ran for 121 yards on 26 carries.
Noah Brown - 80.4
It's been a tough go of it for Noah Brown over the last few weeks. He's largely been a non-factor for the last month. He missed Weeks 11 and 12, and then when he returned, he didn't look right and was largely underutilized. With Nico Collins and Tank Dell out, however, Brown was leaned on more than anyone else it seemed, taking more snaps than anyone else on offense, who wasn't a lineman or quarterback. He had eight receptions for 82 yards and the team's lone touchdown.
Dalton Schultz - 80.0
While Dalton Schultz put up a solid offensive stat line of 58 yards receiving on four receptions, it was his work in the trenches that lept out at us. He had a PFF grade of 68.5 as a run-blocker for the Texans and while that doesn't sound great, it is for a tight end. He was one of the most relied upon players the Texans had all day, taking 65 snaps for the Texans, and showing off what he can do both on the ground as a blocker and through the air as a receiver.