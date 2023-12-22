The best and worst players from the Houston Texans win over the Tennessee Titans
We're looking at the three best and three worst from both the offense and defense, as told by Pro Football Focus.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans were able to give extra meaning to their season with a win over the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. The win allowed the Texans to stay in the playoff race a feat that may not seem impressive against the down-on-their-luck Texans, but an impressive win nonetheless. Mostly due to the numerous stars who were out for the game.
Stars like Blake Cashman and C.J. Stroud missed the game, forcing others to step up and show out in a game that was, for all intents and purposes, a must-win. The Texans were able to get the win, mostly due to a host of guys stepping up in a time of need, and giving the Texans every ounce of willpower they could muster to get the win.
Not everyone involved looked good, however. At the three best and the three worst from both sides of the football, at least according to Pro Football Focus. We're going to look at the three best offensive and defensive players, while also looking at the three worst offensive and defensive players as well, at least according to PFF.
The one thing we're going to do is limit ourselves to who is eligible. We're only going to be looking at players who have played a minimum of 15 plays from the Titans game or more. It's far too easy to have a high or low PFF score if your time on the field isn't substantial.