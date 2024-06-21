The AFC South is rightfully second to last when it comes to the quarterback position
By Chad Porto
The AFC South is trying. That's something at least, right? The division is ranked second-worst in the NFL for combined quarterback play. We're not going to disagree with that. NFL.com's Eric Edholm has the AFC South at seventh out of eight divisions. They are barely beating out the NFC South for the worst division quarterbacks in the league.
This isn't a shot at C.J. Stroud, or even Trevor Lawrence. They're two of the better quarterbacks in the NFL and Edholm essentially said the same thing. Stroud's currently seen by many to be a top 10 if not a top-five quarterback in the league. Lawrence is now tied with Joe Burrow for the highest-paid player in the NFL.
The issues are Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. Both men have not shown much to get excited about. Yes, they're only entering year two in the NFL, but so is Stroud, who proved his merit in 2023. Richardson looked fine to start his career, and Levis had moments of pure brilliance but injuries and inconsistencies respectively doomed both players in 2023.
Now, they'll look to outplay their 2023 versions and elevate their game to a higher level.
The rest of the rankings make sense, largely. The AFC North ranks first, seeing as how the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals have some of the best, or most anticipated quarterbacks in the league with Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. While Watson and Wilson have fallen off some, they could still have a solid season. That, added to how good Burrow and Jackson are at times, makes them the most complete division in football for good reason.
Following the AFC North, you have the NFC West, followed by the AFC West at third. Fourth is the AFC East, followed by the NFC East. The NFC North is sixth, with the AFC South obviously at seventh. Lastly, is the NFC South.
Now, I think this is a pretty fair ranking, all things considered, as each division has its strengths and weaknesses. I think the NFC South is too low and the NFC East is too high. I would put the NFC East at 8th. Beyond Dak Prescott, you can make a case for every quarterback being vastly overrated or flat-out bad.