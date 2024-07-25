The 5 best head coaches in the history of the Houston Texans
In a competitive league like the NFL, the role of a head coach goes further than just strategy and play-calling. It's also about leadership, resilience, and the ability to inspire greatness among players. For the Houston Texans, a franchise founded in 2002, the search for exceptional coaching has been important in their search for success and recognition in the league.
The position of head coach is more than just a job; it is a pivotal role that shapes the destiny of a franchise. These leaders are tasked with not only developing game plans and making in-game adjustments but also with motivating players, managing egos, and navigating the problems of modern football operations. The impact of a head coach extends beyond wins and losses as they influence team culture, player development, and the overall organization.
Founded in 2002 as the NFL's 32nd franchise, the Houston Texans entered the league with aspirations of making a statement. Led by owner Bob McNair and initially coached by Dom Capers, they aimed to establish themselves as a competitive force in the AFC South. Despite early struggles, typical of expansion teams, they steadily built a foundation of support among fans in Houston and across Texas.
Over the years, the Texans have experienced highs and lows, from playoff appearances to rebuilding seasons. Each head coach who has led the team has left a distinct imprint on its identity, contributing to the evolution of the franchise and shaping its narrative in the annals of NFL history.
Criteria for Selection
The process of selecting the top head coaches in the history of the Houston Texans is guided by a couple of key criteria that represent their impact and legacy within the franchise.
Career stats while in Houston are a big factor. This assesses the overall performance and achievements of each head coach during their tenure. Stats such as win-loss records, playoff appearances, division titles, and postseason wins provide insights into their ability to achieve success on the field.
Beyond statistical achievements, the impact on team success measures how effectively each coach elevated the Texans' standing within the highly competitive landscape of the NFL. This includes their ability to improve the team's performance year-over-year, build a winning culture, and position the Texans as contenders within the AFC South and the league as a whole.
The 5 best head coaches in Houston Texans history
5. Romeo Crennel
Romeo Crennel earned fifth place among the top head coaches in Houston Texans history due to his steady leadership and significant impact during his tenure. He served as defensive coordinator at a time when the club was struggling to find some success. Then head coach Bill O'Brien was fired, and the team was left in Crennel's hands.
Serving as interim head coach in 2020 after O'Brien's departure, Crennel brought stability to the team when it was clearly in need of some. O'Brien's mismanagement of the roster had rattled not just the fan base but also the roster as a whole. His experience guided the Texans through a challenging season, demonstrating his ability to rally the team and maintain a competitive spirit.
Crennel's contributions to the Texans' defensive strategies and his respected presence within the organization are why he is placed among the top coaches in franchise history.
During his time with the Texans, he went 4-8 in just 12 games, Players seemed to rally behind him, leading to some people believing he could earn a long-term job. However, the Texans opted to look elsewhere and cut short the then-73-year-old's tenure. making him a name some thought could get the job long-term.
4. DeMeco Ryans
DeMeco Ryans is heading into his second season as head coach of the Texans, having taken over the role on Jan. 31, 2023, as the sixth head coach in team history.
In Ryans' first season, the Texans finished with a 10-7 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They also won their seventh AFC South title, becoming the first NFL team to do so with a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach. Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud led the team to a 45-14 playoff win over the Cleveland Browns, the Texans' fifth playoff victory ever.
Houston ended the season with 11 wins overall, including the playoffs, marking the fifth time it had achieved as many in a season. Under Ryans' leadership, Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. were named the Associated Press NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, a first for the Texans and a rare feat in NFL history.
Ryans' coaching also saw the Texans excel in key areas, with the team ranking top-five with a +10 turnover margin. They finished the season sixth in rushing defense (allowing 96.6 yards per game), seventh in passing yards allowed per game (245.5), and 11th in points allowed per game (20.8).
3. Dom Capers
Dom Capers held the honor of being the first head coach of the Houston Texans, tasked with building the foundation for a new NFL franchise from scratch. Starting in 2001, Capers brought a wealth of experience and a defensive mindset to the team.
Capers' tenure as head coach spanned from 2002 to 2005, a period marked by challenges. Despite the initial struggles, he laid a solid groundwork for future success, guiding the Texans through their formative years and instilling a competitive spirit within the team. His leadership was instrumental in nurturing young talent and establishing a defensive identity that would define the Texans in their early seasons.
While Capers' overall record with the Texans may not reflect sustained success in terms of playoff appearances or division titles, his impact laying the groundwork for the franchise's future cannot be understated. His ability to navigate the complexities of managing an expansion team and his commitment to building a competitive roster set the stage for subsequent coaches to build upon.
2. Bill O'Brien
Bill O'Brien's time as head coach of the Houston Texans, spanning from 2014 to 2020, marked a period of significant growth and achievement for the franchise. Appointed as head coach after serving as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, O'Brien brought a winning mindset and a disciplined approach to leadership.
Under O'Brien's guidance, the Texans experienced consistent competitiveness within the AFC South. His ability to develop quarterbacks and implement a dynamic offensive scheme contributed to the team's success on the field. His tenure included multiple playoff appearances and division titles, highlighting his ability to elevate the Texans on a regular basis.
Beyond his strategic mind, O'Brien's leadership qualities were apparent in his ability to navigate challenges and adversity throughout his tenure. His steady demeanor and ability to motivate players affected the whole organization, fostering a culture of accountability and resilience.
While O'Brien's role as head coach ended in 2020, his legacy with the Texans remains significant. His contributions to the team's success, both on and off the field, solidify his place among the top head coaches in franchise history. O'Brien's ability to achieve results and instill a winning culture underscore his impact in shaping the Texans' identity.
1. Gary Kubiak
At the top of our list stands Gary Kubiak, whose tenure as head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013 was characterized by his exceptional leadership and offensive mind. A former quarterback and longtime assistant coach, Kubiak brought a deep understanding of the game and a player-centric approach to coaching.
Kubiak's career statistics with the Texans underscore his impact on the team's success. Under his guidance, the Texans achieved their first playoff berth in franchise history in 2011, followed by subsequent playoff appearances in the years that followed. His ability to develop quarterbacks, including Matt Schaub, and orchestrate high-powered offenses contributed to the Texans' competitiveness and offensive prowess during his tenure.
Beyond his strategic brilliance, Kubiak's leadership qualities were evident in his ability to inspire players and foster a cohesive team environment. His calm demeanor and ability to make critical decisions under pressure endeared him to players and fans alike, earning respect throughout the organization.
Ranking the top five head coaches in Houston Texans history by wins
Rank
Coach
Years with Texans
Win/Loss
1.
Gary Kubiak
2006-13
61-64
2.
Bill O'Brien
2014-20
52-48
3.
Dom Capers
2002-05
18-46
4.
DeMeco Ryans
2023-Present
10-7
5.
Romeo Crennel
2020
4-8