The 5 best defensive coordinators in Houston Texans history
One of the most important roles on a coaching staff is defensive coordinator. Just about every championship-level team has had one that is elite, and those who don't toil away trying to find one. The Texans seem to have found a good one after their search in 20233, hiring Matt Burke, who has been tremendous for Demeco Ryans so far.
Since entering the league as an expansion team in 2002, the Texans have had nine different defensive coordinators, starting with Vic Fangio. The new expansion team had Dom Capers, a previous AP Coach of the Year winner in 1996, at the helm. As the first head coach in team history, nobody knew what to expect from him. Capers spent three seasons in Houston before being fired. The Texans have never really found a lot of success as a team, but they've had some very talented defensive coordinators to keep their record afloat every year. Of course, these five best coordinators couldn’t have gotten this far without having great players to coach, leading to wins, playoffs, and plenty of stats.
Criteria for selection
Each coordinator ranked here had different skill sets when they coached in Houston. Some were better at helping the young defenders grow and win personal awards, while others got the most out of their players and worked together as a unit. Others were able to help lead their team to playoff success.
Many factors went into these rankings, including playoff success, defensive rankings each season, and their longevity with the team. Those are something a lot of former Texans defensive coordinators didn't have. The Texans have had plenty of defensive coordinators in their time, but none were better than these five here.
The top five defensive coordinators in Houston Texans history
5. Frank Bush (2009-2010)
Frank Bush, the team's third defensive coordinator, currently ranks fourth in winning percentage with 46.9%. Bush's defenses struggled a bit during his tenure, finishing the 2009 season ranked 14th in total defense, and the 2010 season ranking 30th. That being said, Bush helped lead not only the Texans to a 9-7 record in 2009, but also coached Brian Cushing to earning a Rookie of the Year award.
Mario Williams was also named a Pro Bowler that season after totaling nine sacks and two forced fumbles. DeMeco Ryans also finished with a Pro Bowl season totaling 123 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, with a sack and forced fumble.
That year Houston also had a talented safety in Bernard Pollard, who finished the year with four interceptions, one forced fumble, and 102 tackles. After the 2010 season, the Texans fired Bush thanks in large part to his defense ranking 29th in points against. After leaving Houston, Bush never found another full-time defensive coordinator gig.
He ended up becoming an assistant head coach of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets serving as interim defensive coordinator for the latter in 2020. Now, Bush serves as the linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans where he's getting ready to coach his 38th season in the league.
4. Vic Fangio
Vic Fangio coached some of the best and worst, Houston defenses over his three years with the team. He had a Top 10 passing defense in 2002, as well as a 16th-ranked overall defense, and a 20th-ranked defense in points against. That might seem average, but Fangio helped coach up a defense that lacked a ton of talent all over the roster.
Aaron Glenn, the team’s starting cornerback, finished the year with five interceptions, two touchdowns, and 18 passes defended. Jeff Posey, the team’s starting linebacker, finished the year with eight sacks (led the team), two forced fumbles, and 66 tackles. Houston would finish their first season with a record of 4-12.
That year, Fangio would help lead Glenn to his third Pro Bowl, and Gary Walker to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination. Fangio's ability to coach his players up is a big reason why he's lasted for nearly four decades in the league, and Texans fans had a front row seat to that for a few seasons. After leaving Houston, Fangio would go on to become a head coach and win assistant coach of the year, while also continuing to hold some highly respected coaching positions around the league.
3. Matt Burke
He may have just started as the defensive coordinator, but Matt Burke is already one of the best defensive coordinators the franchise has had. Last year Houston finished with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff win, thanks in large to in Will Anderson being the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Despite not having the firepower that some of the other coordinators have, Burke's defense ranked sixth against the run, 23rd in passing, and 11th in points against.
Before joining the Texans, Burke only had two seasons of experience as a defensive coordinator, coaching for the Miami Dolphins from 2017-2018. His defenses were some of the worst in the league both seasons, but it also didn't help that the team itself wasn't good either. This time around, in Houston, Burke has more experience and talent surrounding him and it's shown in the development of guys like Will Anderson and Jalen Pitre.
Both high round picks, Anderson and Pitre both had very good seasons. Pitre, a rookie in 2022, finished with 147 tackles and five interceptions and is on his way to having a great career. Anderson was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after finishing with seven sacks and 22 quarterback hits. Sure, a lot of credit goes to DeMeco Ryans for their development. However, don't discredit Burke for the role he's had in developing both of these young stars. It's evident this time around as defensive coordinator that Matt Burke is ready and prepared for this job. Burke has a bright future not only with the Texans but as a head coach somewhere else in the league.
2. Wade Phillips
Wade Phillips was the fourth, and one of the most successful, defensive coordinators, the Texans ever had. He helped lead the team to four playoff games, winning two of them during his tenure. Under Phillips, JJ Watt won Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, Jonathan Joseph became a second-team All-Pro in 2011, and Antonio Smith was named a Pro Bowler in 2011.
Phillips finished his Texans tenure with a 24-24 record, and a career record of 363-287-2. As a full-time head coach of three different teams, Phillips has also had four assistants become head coaches across the league, Jim Fassel, Jason Garrett, Todd Bowles, and Tony Sparano. Phillips Texans coaching tree saw Vance Joseph go on to become a defensive coordinator (Miami Dolphins 2016, Arizona Cardinals 2019-2022, Denver Broncos 2023-present) and head coach (Denver Broncos 2017-2018) in the league.
The 2011 season might have been his finest, as Phillips coached Houston to having the third-ranked passing defense and fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league. During the 2011 season, Phillips held opposing offenses under 100 yards passing twice ( 95 yards aginst the Tennessee Titans, 90 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Phillips also allowed 100+ rushing yards in just seven games. His 2011 defense was truly special, and one of the best defenses he's ever coached with any team.
He has yet to win a championship ring at any level he's coached in, but has come close numerous times. Phillips currently serves as a head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.
1. Romeo Crennel
Romeo Crennel, the sixth coordinator in team history, had two different stints in Houston. His first stint with the team, which came from 2014 until 2016, saw Crennel coach JJ Watt to a Defensive Player of the Year award while also being and was selected as a first and second-team All-Pro. Watt tied his career high for sacks that season with 20.5, a mark he never again matched.
Watt was by far the finest player that Crennel coached while in Houston. During their first stint together, Watt won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and again earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018 after Crennel came back. That same season, Crennel helped send Benardrick McKinney to the Pro Bowl, while Tyrann Mathieu had a breakout season with two interceptions, eight passes defended, and three sacks.
Before being hired by Houston, Crennel was a head coach twice with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and the Cleveland Browns from 2005-2008. After his retirement two years ago, he finished his 39-year coaching career with a 319-297-1 record, a 23-12 playoff record, a 48-32 record, and a 2-4 playoff record as a member of the Texans.
Crennel has a lot to look back on and be proud of in his coaching career, but helping lead his Texans players to stardom, and his role in putting Houston on the map should be right up there on his list. He will go down as one of the best coordinators that the Texans have had in their history.