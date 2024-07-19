The 10 best tight ends in the history of the Houston Texans
By Tyler Lyman
Tight end is a dynamic position. Players can be used to block, to catch passes, or even to just be used as a decoy. Coaches and teams can use them in so many ways. Sometimes, when everyone else is covered, the tight end can even end up being the security blanket for the quarterback.
Many teams have had at least one great tight end in their history. Some, like the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos, have a deep and rich history at the position. While Houston may not have too much depth at tight end, due to a short franchise history, it still has several guys who have made names for themselves.
Some guys at the bottom end of the rankings didn't make a ton of noise. But each featured player deserves their spot on this list for unique reasons.
Criteria for Selection
The first thing to look at when comparing players is their stats. Things like receptions, yards, and touchdowns play a big role. We also looked at starts, winning percentage, and playoff wins, as well as appearances. Those help separate players, and the more loyal a player is, the more likely they can rise higher.
Finally, being a fan favorite matters because that usually means you were doing pretty well, as does the success of the team while you were on the roster.
The top 10 tight ends in the Houston Texans history
10. Billy Miller
Billy Miller started his career with the Denver Broncos but found his way to the Texans when they debuted in 2002. He has some deep history in Houston because he scored the first touchdown in Texans history.
He started 48 games with the Texans and had 108 receptions for 1,146 yards. He was also able to score seven touchdowns, which is the most he scored for any team. Over his three years in Houston, he was able to record 62 first downs.
His best game came in the Texans' seventh game of the 2002 season. He had 78 yards with one touchdown, helping the team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-19.
9. Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz looked like a high-quality player for the Texans in 2023. After playing five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he came over to Houston and gave rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud an extra weapon to utilize. He wound up being a big reason for the Texans' success.
Despite only playing one season in Houston so far, he is already No. 9 among all tight ends in franchise history for receiving yards and touchdowns, recording 59 receptions for 635 yards and five scores. He should keep moving up the list as he stays with the Texans and continues to play at a similar level.
8. James Casey
Starting his career in Houston, James Casey stayed there for most of his career. With only 66 receptions, he was able to record 752 yards and four touchdowns from 2009-12. A couple of times, he also played fullback due to his size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds).
Mostly used as a blocking tight end, he added stability to the offensive line. Because of that, he helped the Texans reach the playoffs twice but only had four receptions for 49 yards in the postseason.
7. Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin spent six seasons with the Texans organization from 2013-18. He has the third-most receiving yards by any Texans tight end with 1,491. He was reliable whenever he was on the field, whether he was receiving or blocking. With his 6-foot-6, 255-pound frame, he was dominant off the line when necessary.
In 2015, 2016, and 2018, Griffin helped get the Texans to the playoffs, where he recorded seven receptions for 64 yards in four total games.
6. Darren Fells
It's hard to use stats to show Darren Fells' importance. He stood at 6-foot-7 and weighed 270 pounds, and you wouldn't expect someone his size to be used much in the passing game. But he did get receiving yards and touchdowns during his two seasons with the Texans, recording 653 yards with 11 scores in 2019 and 2020.
His presence was always felt by all players on the team. He had that "dog" mentality and never declined a coach or teammate challenge. He also made the playoffs during one of his two seasons in Houston, advancing to the Divisional Round as he racked up 59 yards and a touchdown.
5. Jordan Akins
You could find Jordan Akins with the Texans for five of his six seasons in the NFL. After being drafted out of UCF in 2018, he made a name for himself with his Week 3 performance in 2019. He had one of the best outings by a Texans tight end, recording three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Throughout his career in Houston, he was known for just being "that guy." If you asked him to do something, then he did it. He made numerous key blocks, which he also did in college, and totaled 1,887 yards and eight touchdowns.
4. Garrett Graham
Garrett Graham caught 100 passes in his six-year career, racking up 1,059 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he was one of the brighter spots in 2013 when he started 11 games while catching 49 passes for 545 yards and five scores. Blocking stats are tough to come by, but he would likely fare well in those if they existed. He consistently opened opportunities for run plays and excelled in pass-blocking sets.
While he was overshadowed by stars like J.J. Watt and Owen Daniels, Graham should go down as one of the best TE2s in NFL history.
3. Joel Dreessen
Originally selected by the New York Jets, Joel Dreessen joined the Texans in his second season and stayed with the team for five years before moving to the Denver Broncos. During his time in Houston, he caught 105 passes for 1,323 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Alongside Owen Daniels, he played a crucial role in the Texans' division-winning 2011 season and their10-6 record. That year, the two tight ends combined for 1,030 receiving yards.
Leaving as a free agent in 2012, Dreessen was among those who departed Houston for Denver before Bill O’Brien's tenure began.
2. C.J. Fiedorowicz
Selected out of Iowa, otherwise known as "Tight End U," by the Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, C.J. Fiedorowicz embodied the classic, hardworking, Mike Ditka-style tight end. He was rugged, seemingly unstoppable, and tough. He started 42 games during his four-year stint with the Texans, racking up 89 receptions for 881 yards and six touchdowns alongside countless crushing blocks on defenders.
Renowned as one of the toughest tight ends in Texans history, Fiedorowicz saw his career cut short when he landed on injured reserve in his fourth season after sustaining his third concussion of the year. He announced his retirement a few months later.
1. Owen Daniels
Just like Arian Foster ruled the running backs list, Owen Daniels reigns supreme atop this one.
Like Kevin Walter among the wide receivers, Daniels served as a reliable target for Matt Schaub and other Texans quarterbacks during his eight-year tenure. In his Houston career, he snatched 385 passes for 4,617 yards and 29 touchdowns while showcasing plenty of trickery and numerous crucial blocks.
Like Garrett Graham and J.J. Watt, Daniels hailed from Wisconsin, earning the nickname "Ol’ Sure Hands" for his near-superhuman catching abilities, which translated well to the NFL.
After departing the Texans to join Gary Kubiak in Baltimore (and then in Denver), Daniels played a pivotal role in the Broncos’ Super Bowl run in 2015. He caught two crucial passes in Denver’s AFC Championship Game victory over New England, and he capped his career with the honor of catching Peyton Manning's final touchdown pass, though it's a shame Manning didn't throw it in Texans Red.
While Daniels stands alone at the summit of this list, other players such as Stephen Anderson merit honorable mentions. Perhaps Jordan Akins will continue to evolve and eventually claim the TE1 spot. But for now, No. 81 reigns as King of the Hill.
The 10 best tight ends in Houston Texans by receiving yards
Rank
Player
Years with Team
Receiving Yards
1
Owen Daniels
2006-13
4,617
2
Jordan Akins
2018-22
1,755
3
Ryan Griffin
2013-18
1,491
4
Joel Dreessen
2005-11
1,123
5
Billy Miller
2002-04
1,146
6
Garrett Graham
2010-15
1,059
7
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2014-17
881
8
Darren Fells
2019-20
653
9
Dalton Schultz
2023-present
635
10
Brevin Jordan
2021-present
525