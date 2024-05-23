Texans wide receiver named most 'overrated' player at his position
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is a two-time All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and he led the entire NFL in both receptions and receiving yards in 2020. But, is he actually overrated at this point in his career? According to Bleacher Report he is, as the publication recently included him in a list of the most overrated players at every position.
Diggs played the last four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills after playing the first five as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He was traded to the Texans this offseason, and the team quickly restructured his deal to allow him to become a free agent in 2025.
Here's some of what B/R had to say about Diggs:
"The Bills cut bait on Diggs this offseason by trading him to the Houston Texans along with a pair of Day 3 picks for a 2024 second-round pick. The Texans revised Diggs' contract shortly after the trade, wiping out the remaining three years on the deal and allowing him to become a free agent following the upcoming season.
"While Diggs could bounce back in what is now a contract year, the aging veteran will have to contend with a pair of breakout receivers in Nico Collins and Tank Dell—as well as pass-catching tight end Dalton Schultz—for targets in the Texans' offense. . . It wouldn't be a surprise to see Diggs' continue the regression he began midway through last season and hit the open market next spring without much fanfare."
Diggs will turn 31 years old during the upcoming campaign, so it's entirely possible that his best football is behind him. But, he still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2023 for the sixth consecutive season, so he clearly still has some juice left. He'll obviously be a starting receiver in Houston in 2024, so he should have an excellent opportunity to show that he's not overrated and in turn prove Bleacher Report -- and any other doubters -- wrong.