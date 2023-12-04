Texans vs. Jets prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 14
A full betting preview for the Houston Texans' Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets.
By Jovan Alford
The Houston Texans are continuing to make noise in the AFC after defeating the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium last week.
The Texans will try to pick up their eighth win of the year and get closer to a playoff spot on Sunday against the lowly New York Jets. Houston opened as six-point road favorites against the Jets despite losing top rookie wide receiver Tank Dell to a fractured fibula in Week 13.
Below, we will break down this Week 14 matchup in the AFC and give our best bet!
If you are going to bet on this game, make sure to do it with our partner DraftKings! If you sign up below, you will get $150 in bonus bets instantly on your first bet of $5 AND a no sweat single game parlay every day this football season! All you have to do is opt-in below!
Texans vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Texans vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Texans are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in Houston’s last nine games
- New York is 3-4 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Jets’ last seven games
Texans vs. Jets Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Jarrett Patterson - C - IR
- Tank Dell - WR - Doubtful
- Dalton Schultz - TE - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- C.J. Uzomah - TE - Questionable
- Jason Brownlee - WR - Questionable
- Perrion Winfrey - DT - Questionable
- Aaron Rodgers - QB - IR-R
Texans vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
- Game Time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans Record: 7-5
- Jets Record: 4-8
Texans vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Nico Collins: With Tank Dell out for the rest of the season (fibula), Nico Collins takes over as Houston’s No. 1 wide receiver. The second-year wide receiver had nine receptions (12 targets) for 191 yards (career-high) and a touchdown in the Texans’ five-point win over the Broncos. The former third-round pick has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and is only nine yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.
New York Jets
Garrett Wilson: We would highlight a Jets quarterback, but they haven’t played well this season. Therefore, we’ll talk about Wilson, who continues to produce no matter who throws him the ball. The second-year wide receiver has 67 receptions (120 targets) for 745 yards and three touchdowns this season. Last week, Wilson was held to three receptions (seven targets) for 50 yards.
Texans vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
The Texans have a great opportunity to improve their playoff positioning in the AFC, as they are in the running for one of the three wild card spots. The Jets are a mess and again struggled to score against the Falcons on Sunday. Not to mention, New York benched Tim Boyle and replaced him with Trevor Siemian, who isn’t that much better.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Monday that the Jets want to make a switch at QB and are leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over. However, Wilson is “reluctant to stepping back in.” If there were a meme to describe the Jets, it would be the “This is fine” gif.
Meanwhile, the Texans’ goal for Sunday will be to get the running game going against the Jets’ defense, which allows 136.1 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry. Without Dell, the passing game takes a hit. However, if Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce can be productive on the ground, it will help Stroud.
I don’t see the Texans’ defense having any issues against the Jets’ offense, which doesn’t have any identity. Houston’s defense has recorded at least two or more turnovers in three of their past four games. Give me Houston and the points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.