Texans vs. Jets best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Dalton Schultz)
Check out touchdown picks for Schultz, Pierce and Hall in Sunday's Texans-Jets matchup.
By Jovan Alford
The Houston Texans will try to continue their ascension in the AFC when they head to the Big Apple to play the New York Jets.
Houston has been one of the best stories in the league this year as first head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has this team ahead of schedule and pushing for a playoff spot, which Texans fans haven't experienced in a while.
Heading into Sunday's game, I found two Texans anytime touchdown props with outstanding value, along with a Jets anytime touchdown prop worth putting a unit on.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Texans vs. Jets
- Breece Hall (+145)
- Dalton Schultz (+400)
- Dameon Pierce (+200)
Breece Hall anytime touchdown scorer (+145)
With Zach Wilson back as the Jets’ starting quarterback, it's probably a safe bet to take Hall to score a touchdown on Sunday against Houston. Hall hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown in six straight games but does have two receiving touchdowns over that span.
Hall also had five red zone rushing attempts and four red zone receiving targets. He’s one of the Jets’ best offensive weapons inside the 20-yard line outside Garrett Wilson. Hall will try to get into the end zone against a Texans’ defense that has allowed nine total touchdowns to RBs this season.
Houston also hasn’t allowed a running back to score a touchdown in their last three games. It’s not a great matchup for Hall, but having Wilson back at QB makes the Jets’ offense functional.
Dalton Schultz anytime touchdown scorer (+400)
If Schultz can make it through practice this week after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury, he has a great opportunity to score a touchdown on Sunday.
This season, the Jets’ defense has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends (tied for most in the NFL with the Saints). Even though they have C.J. Mosley covering the middle of the field, teams are finding success with their tight ends.
The Texans will need Schultz for this game as they begin life without Tank Dell, who suffered a season-ending injury last week against the Broncos. Schultz has scored five touchdowns this season and ranked second on the team in red zone receiving targets (10). Also, four of his five touchdowns have been inside the red zone.
Dameon Pierce anytime touchdown scorer (+200)
Despite Devin Singletary playing more snaps last week than Dameon Pierce, the second-year running back had more carries (15) than Singletary (7) and scored a touchdown against Denver.
Pierce hasn’t been able to capitalize off what he did as a rookie last season due to injury, but he could be an X-factor down the stretch. The former Florida running back had double-digit carries for the first time since Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (12 carries). Last week, Pierce got four red zone rushing attempts, while Singletary only received one.
The Jets’ defense doesn’t give up many rushing touchdowns to running backs this season (five TDs allowed). However, with New York having to worry about C.J. Stroud and the passing game, maybe Pierce can sneak one in.
