Texans vs. Colts prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will face-off in a "win-and-in" scenario for both teams in the final week of the NFL season.
Few people expected either team to make the NFL postseason, but now one of them will secure a berth on Sunday. The winner of the game also has a shot at being crowned AFC South champs if the Jaguars fall to the Texans.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this AFC South showdown that has a playoff spot on the line.
Texans vs. Colts odds, spread, and total
Texans vs. Colts betting trends
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Texans' last seven games
- Texans are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Colts
- Texans are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Texans' last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Colts' last six games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- Colts are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games vs. AFC South opponents
Texans vs. Colts injury reports
Houston Texans injury report
- Sheldon Rankins - DT - Questionable
- Will Anderson - DE - Questionable
- Robert Woods - WR - Questionable
- Noah Brown - WR - Questionable
- Jonathan Greenard - DE - Questionable
Indianapolis Colts injury report
- Kenny Moore - CB - Questionable
- Braden Smith - OT - Questionable
- Quenton Nelson - G - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly - C - Questionable
- Chris Lammons - CB - Questionable
Texans vs. Colts how to watch
- Date: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:15 pm EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Houston Texans Record: 9-7
- Indianapolis Colts Record: 9-7
Texans vs. Colts key players to watch
Houston Texans
Nico Collins: With Tank Dell sidelined, Nico Collins needs to help carry this offense as the clear No. 1 receiving options for the Texans. He has 1,102 yards this season but with no real No. 2 option, the bulk of the load will be on his shoulders in Week 18.
Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew: Many Colts fans figured the team had no shot at the playoffs when Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending injury, but Gardner Minshew has stepped in and taken this team to the doorsteps of the postseason. Can he take them one step further?
Texans vs. Colts prediction and pick
The winner of this matchup will clinch a playoff spot with a chance of winning the division and the loser will be eliminated. There's not much else you can ask for in a Week 18 showdown.
I think the Texans are the better team in this game. They're 11th in Net Yards per Play at +0.2 compared to the Colts at 17th at 0.0 and CJ Stroud didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup last week.
The two defenses in this game have trended in opposite directions in the second half of the season. Since Week 10, the Texans' defense is 12th in opponent EPA per play and ninth in opponent success rate. The Colts are 19th and 21st in those two categories across that period.
I'll back the Texans in a near pick'em spot in Indianapolis.
