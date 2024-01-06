Texans vs. Colts best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Focus on tight ends Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan)
By Reed Wallach
The Texans and Colts play in a do-or-die game for a playoff spot in the AFC.
You can find plenty of content on this game, including our betting expert Iain MacMillian's best bet for Saturday's matchup here, but this is going to focus on Texans' touchdown scorers, which is centered around tight ends against the Colts defense.
Keep reading to find my anytime touchdown scorer bets for this AFC South showdown:
Best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Texans vs. Colts
- Nico Collins (+115)
- Dalton Schultz (+250)
- Brevin Jordan (+500)
Nico Collins (+115)
Collins has over 1,100 yards this season and seven touchdowns. With the likes of Tank Dell going down for the rest of the season, Collins has been force fed, including in Stroud's return from injury catching seven of eight passes for 80 yards, but no touchdowns.
However, he had a touchdown in three of the prior four games and I like him to find the end zone on Saturday night with Stroud focusing on his top targets in a must win game.
Dalton Schultz (+250)
Schultz is typically on the field about 80% of plays and has vie touchdown grabs on the year. Overall, he has 81 targets as him and Stroud have clearly built chemistry over the course of the season.
In a game with the most stakes possible for this young team, Schultz will be on the field and I'm happy to grab his odds to score a touchdown.
Brevin Jordan (+500)
In a similar vein, I'll go for some outlier outcomes and take the Texans second tight end Jordan to score.
Fresh off a touchdown last week, his second of the season, I'll stick with the hot hand in Jordan. The game script helped him get a season high 51% snaps last week, but he is usually in the 25% range.
However, he is likely going to line up in red zone packages and all we need is one to hit this long shot
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
