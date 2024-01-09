Texans vs. Browns: Breaking down the announcers for Wild Card game
Who is on the call for this AFC showdown?
The Houston Texans shocked the world by winning the AFC South for the first time since 2020 and they did it with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback. It was a magical season for the Texans and now they'll try to hold serve on their home court as the fifth-seeded Cleveland Browns come to town.
It'll be the first playoff game for the Texans since they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round in 2021. An entire rebuild happened after that loss and now the Texans will look to prove that they belong as a threat in the conference for years to come.
With such a massive game on tap, who is on the call for the first playoff game of Super Wild Card Weekend?
Texans vs. Browns Wild Card announcers
The broadcasters for the Texans' first playoff game in three years will be Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen. If Noah Eagle's name sounds familiar, he's Ian Eagle's son and also calls all of the Nickelodean games (don't pretend like you don't watch those, we all do). Blackledge was a former first-round pick by the Chiefs in the 1983 draft who has dipped into broadcasting in recent years. Tappen is known for covering Notre Dame games on NBC.
Texans vs. Browns kicks off at 3:30 CST on Saturday. The winner will go on to play the Ravens unless the Steelers or Dolphins upset their Wild Card opponents.