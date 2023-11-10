Texans vs. Bengals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Dalton Schultz)
Breaking down the best players to bet on to score a touchdown in NFL Week 10 action between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals are ready to throw down in an intriguing AFC matchup in Week 10.
With a battle between CJ Stroud and Joe Burrow, I expect plenty of offense which should result in plenty of touchdowns. In this article, I'm going to attempt to predict which players will find the end zone on Sunday.
Best TD scorers for Texans vs. Bengals
- Tank Dell Anytime TD (+150)
- Dalton Schultz Anytime TD (+200)
- Robert Woods Anytime TD (+300)
Tank Dell Anytime TD (+150)
Nico Collins is nursing an injury this week which is going to open things up for the rest of the receiving core. Tank Dell is one of those players and he's already second on the team in receiving yards with 454 while also tied for the lead in touchdowns, bringing in four.
C.J. Stroud is tied for seventh in the NFL in touchdown passes, throwing for 14 while having played one fewer game than four of the six quarterbacks ranked above him.
Dalton Schultz Anytime TD (+200)
Dalton Schultz also has four touchdowns on the season, while also being second on the team in receptions with 33. He's coming off his best game of the season where he hauled in 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers.
Let's bank on another strong performance from him on Sunday.
Robert Woods Anytime TD (+300)
While Nico Collins will be potentially sidelined for this game, Robert Woods looks like he'll be returning to the lineup for the first time since Week 6 against the Saints. Before getting injured, he was one of the top options in the Texans passing attack, hauling in at least three receptions in each of the five games he played in before getting hurt against the Saints.
With Collins hurt, it leaves plenty of value on Woods to score at +300.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
