Texans undrafted free agent tracker: Full list of every UDFA signed
The 2024 NFL Draft is coming to an end and that means it's time for the Houston Texans to start looking for UDFAs to bring in. UDFAs (undrafted free agents) are prospects who don't get drafted and can then sign with any interested team.
Teams can find some gems in undrafted free agency so let's hope the Texans can make the most of the players out there and get some solid players to come to H-Town for the 2024 season.
Who will the Texans bring on in undrafted free agency? Keep checking back to see who joins the team.