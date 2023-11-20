Texans Super Bowl odds trending upward after third straight win
The Texans continue to win and their Super Bowl odds continue to improve.
The Houston Texans have become the envy of almost every other fanbase in the NFL.
After being one of the worst teams in the league last year, they have completely turned around their franchise in a single offseason.
Not only do they have one of the best young coaches in the NFL, not only do they have plenty of great young players on both sides of the ball, not only do they have their QB of the future and a lock to win Rookie of the Year, but now they're starting to be considered potential Super Bowl contenders.
What a turnaround! Let's take a look at their latest odds.
Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds
Just last week, the Texans were as long as +10000 (100/1) to win the Super Bowl. After beating the Arizona Cardinals, their odds have been cut in half and are now listed at +4800 (48/1). If you translate those odds to implied probability, their chances of winning Super Bowl 58 have improved from 0.99% to 2.04%.
After winning three-straight games, the Texans are currently sitting in the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoffs at 6-4. They're still alive in the race for the AFC South as well, sitting back just one game from the 7-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Texans aren't winning these games by fluke or chance either, they're a legitimate solid football team. If you want proof, just take a look at my favorite stat, Net Yards per Play. At the conclusion of Week 11, the Texans rank ninth in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.5. That's ahead of teams like the Seahawks, Eagles, and Browns.
Are the Texans as good as teams like the Ravens or Chiefs? No, not yet, but in their first season under the new regime, this has been a dream campaign for them and postseason berth is looking more than likely.
If you do want to bet on the Texans to win Super Bowl 58, now is the time to do it because if they beat the Jaguars at home in Week 12, which they've already done once this season, their odds are going to skyrocket even further.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.