Texans Super Bowl 58 odds: Value on Houston's futures entering Sunday's Week 18 action
The Houston Texans have clinched a playoff spot, and that could make them a value bet to win the Super Bowl ahead of Sunday's Week 18 games.
The Houston Texans handled business in Week 18, clinching a playoff spot a season after finishing with the second-worst record in the NFL.
CJ Stroud proved that he was the right pick at No. 2, leading the Texans past the Indianapolis Colts to guarantee the team a playoff spot -- and potentially more depending upon the results of Week 18.
Texans odds to win Super Bowl 58
The Houston Texans are +6000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, but that number could shorten depending on the results of Sunday's action.
Right now, Houston is likely to end up in a wild card spot, but the team could still win the division. That would shift the market for the Texans and Stroud significantly this postseason.
Can the Texans win the AFC South?
Entering Sunday's Week 18 action, Houston is still alive to win the AFC South, which means the team could climb as high as the No. 4 seed in the conference.
If the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans -- a game in which Jacksonville is on the road -- in Week 18, then Houston would become the AFC South champion.
That could be huge for the team's Super Bowl odds, as a home playoff game would almost certainly improve the team's chances of advancing to the divisional round. The Texans would play the Cleveland Browns (the No. 5 seed) if they win the AFC South.
Are Texans worth a bet to win Super Bowl 58?
The Texans aren't going to be one of the likely choices to win the Super Bowl, but they could be worth a bet if you think the Titans upset the Jaguars in Week 18.
Houston's odds would almost certainly shrink if the team has a home playoff game, and it would set the Texans up nicely to have a chance to reach the divisional round. We've seen this team overperform expectations all season long, so DeMeco Ryans' group may have a deep playoff run in the tank as well.
Still, bettors should realize that a bet on Houston is still a bet on a long shot.
