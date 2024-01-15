Texans Super Bowl 58 odds: Houston Still Disrespected in Latest Odds After Win vs. Browns
Fans of the Houston Texans have to be feeling on top of the world right now. They have their QB of the future, their coach of the future, their defensive cornerstones of the future, and now they have a playoff win under their belt. What a world!
Despite having all the momentum in their favor, sportsbooks still don't have much faith the young team continuing their Cinderella run. Let's check out their latest odds to win Super Bowl 58.
Texans odds to win Super Bowl 58
The Houston Texans were listed at +6000 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl ahead of the Wild Card Round. After beating the Browns, they have improved their odds up to +3300.
While that's a significant improvement, it's tied with the Buccaneers for the longest odds among the eight teams left in the playoffs.
At +3300 odds, the Texans now have an implied probability of 2.94% of winning the Super Bowl. A $100 bet on them would profit you $3,300 if they lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Can the Texans win the Super Bowl?
There's a reason the Texans have such long odds to win the Super Bowl. The Texans have a tough game ahead of them in the Divisional Round.
The Texans will have to head to Baltimore to play the No. 1 seed Ravens in what will be a rematch of their Week 1 loss.
Furthermore, yesterday's Steelers loss to the Bills made sure the Texans have no chance of hosting another home playoff game en route to the Super Bowl. They are the lowest-seeded team left in the AFC Playoffs. lowest-seededThe odds are certainly stacked against them, but there's a lot to be excited about, including the Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, looking lights out against the Browns.
The Texans will be underdogs in their next game, but that's a spot they're all too familiar with.
Who Will the Texans Play Next?
The Texans will go on to face the Ravens in Baltimore. Houston lost to the Ravens in Week 1 by a score of 25-9.
The game will kick-off at 4:30pm et on Saturday, January 20.
Texans vs. Ravens odds
The Texans opened as 9.5-point underdogs to the Ravens with the total set at 45. Based on their +335 moneyline odds, the Texans have an implied probability of 22.99% of beating the Ravens and advancing to the AFC Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
