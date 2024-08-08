Texans at Steelers time, location, streaming, odds & more: everything to know
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans were lucky enough to get an extra exhibition game this year when they took on the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game. It wasn't a display of top-notch talent on either side, as both teams rested their starters.
But, it was real, live football, and fans were thrilled to see the return of the game they love.
With the added exhibition in the rear view, the Texans now prepare for the more meaningful preseason slate that kicks off Friday when Houston travels to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Houston is in a great position, knowing who their franchise quarterback is for years to come, in C.J. Stroud. The Steelers, meanwhile, aren't so fortunate. After their botched attempt with Kenny Pickett, the team moved on and acquired a couple of veterans to compete for the job in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
It is probably safe to say that a lot of fans are just as interested to see how the Steelers' side of things look, as they are in watching the Texans. As for Stroud and the rest of the Texans' starters, head coach DeMeco Ryans has said they will get some reps, so fans can be excited to watch those players for the first time this season.
For fans wanting to know how and where to watch the game on Friday, we have it all right here.
How to watch Texans at Steelers in Preseason Week 1
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
TV: NFL Network
Streaming: NFL Mobile App, FuboTV (subscription required)
If you are one of those fans with a hankering for getting in on the betting action, even in the preseason, we've got you covered as well. Courtesy of DraftKings, those of you brave enough to bet on a preseason game can do so with the following information in mind.
Betting odds for Texans at Steelers in Preseason Week 1
Spread: HOU -125
Moneyline: HOU -108
Over/Under: 37.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.