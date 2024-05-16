Texans schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
3. Detroit Lions (Week 10)
Last year's NFL Cinderella story was what the Lions went on to do, winning their division for the first time in 30 years and reaching the NFC Championship. They looked to be on their way toward reaching the Super Bowl but choked away a 24-7 half time lead. That being said, the Lions have gone all in this offseason with the hopes of righting their wrongs from a season ago. They should be a tough out this year.
2. Baltimore Ravens (Week 17)
The Ravens are the ones who ended Houston's magical season so this game will definitely be circled on the Texans' calendar. Baltimore lost its defensive coordinator and some key players but if there's one thing we know about them it's that they're well-coached. John Harbaugh has always put the Ravens in a position to win and as long as he has Lamar Jackson and a ferocious defense, Baltimore should be a tough opponent once again.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 16)
This is a no-brainer. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and been in four of the last five Super Bowls. Until a team can stop them, they're the ones to beat. Maybe the Texans can give them a run for their money this year.