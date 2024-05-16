Texans schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
7. Miami Dolphins (Week 15)
The Dolphins took the league by storm a season ago but it wasn't good enough to win their division. They'll enter the 2024 season with one of the best wide receiver rooms in the league but can they beat good teams? That'll be the next step for the 'Fins in their quest of being taken seriously.
6. Green Bay Packers (Week 7)
The Packers got off to a rough start last year but finished strong, making it to the playoffs and knocking off the Cowboys in the playoffs. They came close to upsetting the 49ers on the road in the divisional round but now the rest of the NFL knows about Jordan Love and what he's capable of and that's that he's a darn good quarterback.
5. Dallas Cowboys (Week 11)
Speaking of the Cowboys, they're a tough team during the regular season. Dak Prescott played one of his best seasons last year and the team shows up for these big moments in the regular season. Now if this was the playoffs, I'd rank them much lower. For whatever reason, they can't get it done in those big playoff moments.
4. Buffalo Bills (Week 5)
These next few teams could be flipped around and no one would probably do much arguing but I put the Bills here since they lost a lot of talent this past offseason and are in a bit of cap hell. Josh Allen is still their quarterback though so that means they have a chance to win every single game.