Texans schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
11. Indianapolis Colts (Weeks 1 and 8)
As is the case with all of the other teams ranked lower here, the Colts' success in 2024 will depend on how Anthony Richardson does. He was injured early in his rookie year and we still don't know what kind of quarterback he's capable of being at the next level. The good news for the Colts is that they performed well without him last year so the talent around Richardson is good enough to win games.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (Weeks 4 and 13)
Oh how the mighty have fallen. This time last year, everyone was crowning the Jaguars as the AFC South champs after what they did the season prior. Now the Texans are the new NFL darlings and let's hope they don't suffer the same fate as their divisional foes.
9. Chicago Bears (Week 2)
It might seem crazy to put the Bears this high up but they went to work this offseason ensuring that rookie Caleb Williams would have weapons to throw to. They're trying to set him for success and the Bears defense played better down the stretch last year They could be a playoff contender in 2024.
8. New York Jets (Week 9)
Aaron Rodgers should be back on the gridiron, which makes the Jets a difficult team. That being said, they have a terrible offensive line and it shouldn't be hard to get pressure on Rodgers. The Jets have an excellent defense, however, and that, paired with a healthy Rodgers, is going to be what makes this a tough match-up.