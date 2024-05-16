Texans schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
The Houston Texans' 2024 schedule has been revealed! We already knew who the opponents were for the 2024 season but now we know when the Texans will play each opponent. Who are the toughest and who are the "easiest" opponents on the schedule? Let's take a look, going from worst to first.
14. New England Patriots (Week 6)
It's still odd to see the Patriots this low on any list considering they used to be the top of the crop but all dynasties have to end at some point and the Patriots are in their post-dynasty era. This is also the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era so until we see what kind of team Jerod Mayo has, the Pats belong in the bottom spot.
13. Tennessee Titans (Weeks 12 and 18)
The only AFC South team not to have a winning record last year was the Titans. To their credit, Tennessee added some weapons this offseason and hired Brian Callahan to be their next head coach. Their success lives and dies with how Will Levis does in his second year at the helm.
12. Minnesota Vikings (Week 3)
The Vikings could be an interesting team in 2024. They spent their first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy and if he plays well as a rookie, Minnesota could be a lot of fun to watch. If he doesn't, this could be a tough year for the Vikings.