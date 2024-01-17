Texans vs. Ravens: Breaking down the announcers for divisional round
Who is on the call with a trip to the AFC title game on the line?
The Houston Texans blew out the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round and now get to head to Baltimore for a date with the Ravens. Baltimore got to sit out of the Wild Card festivities due to holding the top seed in the conference and they rested their starters in Week 18 so they'll be rested.
Sometimes that can work out in a team's favor but sometimes it can backfire. Yes, it's smart to do to prevent injuries but the Ravens have been prone to flopping in big games and this could end up working against them.
The Texans looked like a force to be reckoned with in their Wild Card win over Cleveland. C.J. Stroud had arguably the best performance a rookie quarterback has ever had in a playoff game throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns while not turning the ball over or getting sacked at all. The defense held a solid Browns rushing attack to just 56 yards and sacked Joe Flacco four times.
All in all, it was a flawless effort for the Texans and now they get to advance to the next round of the playoffs with a shot at an AFC title game on the line.
Texans vs. Ravens divisional round announcers
The Texans once again play the first game of the weekend and that game happens to be airing on ABC and ESPN. This means that on the call for the Texans' first divisional round appearance since 2020 is Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Buck is the play-by-play announcer, Aikman is the color commentator, and Salters is the sideline reporter.
The Texans did not play on Monday Night Football this season so this will be the first time in the 2023-2024 season that this crew will be on one of their games.