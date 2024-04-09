Texans opening win total prediction for 2024 season (Houston expected to follow up on success around C.J. Stroud)
2024 NFL win totals for Houston Texans with C.J. Stroud expected to lead to Houston to a second straight AFC South title.
By Reed Wallach
The Houston Texans stunned the NFL world in 2023, going from worst to first in the AFC South and winning a playoff game under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Predictably, the expectation is way different in 2024 for the Texans with a near-double digit win total. C.J. Stroud went from No. 2 pick with a low bar in 2023 to a top MVP candidate and Houston is operating as such, trading for former Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to bolster the team's loaded offense and signing Joe Mixon.
Houston has a bright defensive mind in head coach Ryans as well as Defensive Rookie of the Year that will look to improve in 2024 to make this a more well rounded contender as the team looks to take the leap into the Super Bowl conversation.
The Texans won 10 games in 2023 despite not having Stroud for two games, but the team will face a far more difficult schedule now that the team finished in first place this past season.
While the team pounced on a last place schedule last season, the likely improvement with another year of development of Stroud and more proven talent, the team is set to contend.
The rest of the AFC South may be formidable, the Jaguars have plenty of talent and the Colts were able to navigate a season ending injury to stud rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to still contend for the postseason, but the Texans are the clear favorite to win the AFC South again.
Ahead of the NFL Draft, the Texans are expected to win 10 games again, but can the team continue to smash expectations, even if higher in 2024? Here’s the early win total projections for Houston this season.
Houston Texans 2024 Win Total
