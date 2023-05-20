Houston Texans / Oilers top 5 all-time running backs
By Chris Nalls
Earl Campbell played for the Houston Oilers from 1978 to 1984 and was a three-time NFL rushing champion. He was known for his powerful, punishing running style and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.
The Texas legend was drafted first overall in the 1978 draft. He signed a six-year deal worth 1.4 million dollars. Earl rushed for 8,574 rushing yards as a member of the Oilers and crossed the goal line for 74 touchdowns which are pretty incredible.
Earl was a rookie of the year, three-time first-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three-time rushing leader, two-time rushing touchdown leader, and NFL 1970s All-Decade team. Earl finished his career as a New Orleans Saint but will always be remembered as an all-time great in Texas. Most importantly, he will be remembered as an ambassador for the great city of Houston.
Off the field, Campbell's impact was just as significant. In addition to his football career, he has been a vocal advocate for numerous causes, including literacy, cancer research, and the fight against homelessness. He has also been a successful businessman, owning several successful enterprises in the Texas area.
Overall, Earl Campbell's legacy as a football player and person will be remembered for generations to come. His incredible talent on the field and his commitment to making a difference in the world have made him an inspiration to countless fans and admirers.
Overall, these five players significantly impacted Houston football and are remembered as some of the best running backs in Houston. Their skill, athleticism, and dedication to the sport have left a lasting legacy that inspires new generations of Houston football fans.