Do the Texans have one of the NFL's top-5 backs in Dameon Pierce
By Peter Manfre
My final prediction
With an entire season ahead of him and a clean bill of health, Dameon Pierce should register a top-eight or better rushing season. My final statistical prediction for him would be 275 carries, 1,200 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Don't be surprised if he finishes the year above the majority of AFC running backs and makes a pro bowl. Based on the metrics we looked at, this guy could wreak havoc in 2023. Honestly, with the revamped offensive line and a clean bill of health, he has the potential to cement himself as a feature back in general.
What do you think? Was this a fair assessment of the Texans' running back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, or on Twitter; you can find us @Texans_TT or @manfreonair. You can also check us out on Facebook.