3 moves Texans should make after re-signing Dalton Schultz

Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to keep TE Dalton Schultz in Houston. He gets a 3-year, $36M new contract with $23.5M fully guaranteed at signing. Schultz is a key weapon for CJ Stroud.



The deal was done by TE guru and agent @SteveCaric of @Wass_Football. pic.twitter.com/DmvAEi43jm