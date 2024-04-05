Texans listed as top 5 Super Bowl contender after splashy offseason moves
Media outlets are high on Houston, and understandably so.
The Houston Texans have had an eventful offseason. After making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, the Texans didn't rest on their laurels, at all. Instead they aggressively attacked free agency and the trade market, and now they boast a solid defense and one of the NFL's most explosive offenses -- on paper at least.
In addition to second-year stud quarterback C.J. Stroud and young receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, the Texans traded for running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They also made several key additions to the defense, including linebacker Danielle Hunter and defensive end Denico Autry.
As a result of all of these splashy moves, media outlets are understandably bullish when it comes to Houston's outlook for next season. In an updated ranking of Super Bowl contenders by Bleacher Report, the Texans came in at No. 5, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs, San Fransisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.
Here's some of what B/R had to say about the Texans:
"Is it too soon to consider the Texans a top-five NFL team? No, it is not. . . . Houston made a stunning run to an AFC South title in 2023 thanks to the elite play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the stellar leadership of rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston made a few other key additions in 2023, but Stroud and Ryans largely fueled its seven-win jump from 2022 to 2023.
". . . On paper, the Texans are now even better on both sides of the ball. Stroud has another playmaker at his disposal in Diggs, while Ryans has more fuel for a defense that finished 11th in points allowed last season. The signing of Hunter is every bit as important as the Diggs trade, if not more so. . . . Is Houston better than AFC-leading Baltimore and Kansas City? That remains to be seen. But the Texans are well-positioned to challenge the best the conference has to offer."
When you consider how well the Texans performed last season despite tempered expectations, combined with all of their additions, it makes sense why some would view them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
The Texans have never made a Super Bowl since their inception in 2002, let alone won one. In fact, the Texans have never won more than one game in a single postseason. There's a real chance that could change in 2024.