Texans listed as frontrunners for NFL's top free agent of 2024 offseason
Houston's defense may look even better next year.
The Texans are in an enviable spot this offseason. Coming off a surprising AFC South title and Divisional Round run, Houston heads into this offseason with an exciting young coach, franchise quarterback, and ascending defense already all in place. Add to that the fact that they'll have the 4th-most cap space when free agency begins in March, and it's hard to find too many teams in a better spot.
All of that's why, according to Bleacher Report, the Texans should be considered frontrunners for this year's best free agent: Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. Here's what BR had to say about the pairing:
... No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. has Houston well-positioned to generate pressure for years to come, but the edge-rusher won't be able to take the next step without some support. This lineup lacks an established talent who can anchor the interior of the defensive line and take the heat off Anderson.
Only four Texans notched five or more sacks in 2023, and two of them are now set to become free agents this spring. With both Sheldon Rankins and Jonathan Greenard (who led Houston with 12.5 sacks last season) potentially on their way out, the Texans can't afford to come away from the offseason empty-handed. Acquiring an impact defensive lineman capable of constant disruption in the opposing backfield should be atop the front office's to-do list.
In his eight years with the Chiefs, Jones has been one of – if not the – premier interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He's played in at least 13 games every season, and has put up at least nine sacks in five of those, including this past season (10.5). At 29, he still figures to have a few good years left, and would be the perfect veteran addition for a defense with plenty of talented, but young, players already in place. The Texans figure to have plenty of competition for Jones, including a Chiefs team that has already been vocal about their interest in extending him and are probably still Jones' best chance at a few more titles. But if the Texans can find a way to entice him to come to Houston, suddenly the Chiefs' cakewalk back to a Super Bowl berth wouldn't feel as certain.