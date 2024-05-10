Texans fans will love CJ Stroud's spot on the latest QB Power Rankings
QB rankings are truly the gift that keeps on giving. Don't like what you see? Just go find another one! They're literally everywhere on the internet, all the time. By the time you're finished reading about this one, three new ones will appear in its place.
But for now, CBS Sports is here to kick off your weekend on a good note. They arbitrarily published a QB Power Rankings on Friday, because it's the middle of May and why not. They have two paragraphs worth of exposition explaining why they're making the decisions they are, but you and I both know that it's unimportant. What is important is where Texans QB CJ Stroud falls on said list. Anything else can wait until like, August.
Texans fans will love CJ Stroud's spot on the latest QB Power Rankings
How does Top 5 sound? Oh you already thought that? Ah. Well, so does CBS! Here's what they say about Stroud, who comes in as their 5th best QB heading into next season:
"The feel-good story of the 2023 quarterback class, Stroud was lights out as both a level-headed leader and downfield attacker in his pro debut. Now he's got Stefon Diggs added to a growing skill group, and a feistier defense on his side. Preseason MVP hype incoming."
No arguments here. Still, it's sorta surreal to see Stroud already ahead of guys like Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Justin Herbert. The Texans hype train has officially gotten underway, all thanks to this random CBS Sports mid-May QB Power Rankings. Remember where you were on this momentous occasion.