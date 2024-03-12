Texans fans and media react to Joe Mixon trade
Joe Mixon is a Texan!
The Houston Texans might have missed out on Saquon Barkley but they got their running back to pair with Dameon Pierce when making a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for Joe Mixon. The Texans will have a dynamic duo in the backfield, making life easier on C.J. Stroud as he enters what's hopefully going to be a successful sophomore season.
Mixon, a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2017, has spent the entirety of his career in Cincinnati to this point, and for a few years was one of the few bright spots on their team. This past season was an impressive one for Mixon stats wise, as he rushed for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns while hauling in 376 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
How people reacting to the Texans trading for Joe Mixon?
For a brief moment, it felt as though Mixon would be left searching for a new home, as the Bengals' original plan was to release him. Once he joined the Texans, however, his fantasy football value skyrocketed.
Mixon will be entering his age-28 season, which is old for running backs in the NFL but he still put up solid stats in 2023 despite starting to decline. He'll have a much better backfield in Houston than he did in Cincinnati too, which will take pressure off of him to do everything.
Well, this is a good list to be on!
Say what you will about Stephen A. Smith but sometimes he says things that are true and this is indeed a solid move for the Texans.
Heck yeah!
Mixon started every game in 2023.
The Texans are making sure that Stroud has the weapons to succeed.
This was a terrific move by the Texans and here's to hoping that Mixon and Pierce can ball out in the backfield.