Texans Day 2 picks: When does Houston pick next?
The Houston Texans didn't have a pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft but they'll be able to make some selections on Day 2 of the draft. The Texans did a ton of damage in last year's draft, adding C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, and Tank Dell and becoming a Super Bowl contender.
Texans fans have been fixating on Day 2 of the draft since they didn't have a first-rounder but now the rest of the NFL world will be doing the same thing. When will Houston be on the clock during the second and third rounds?
Houston Texans Day 2 Draft Picks
Round
Pick
2
42
2
59
3
86
The Texans are slated to have three selections on the second night of the draft with two of those picks coming in the second round and one in the third round. They got the 42nd pick in their trade with the Vikings earlier in the offseason and own the 86th pick due to a trade with the Eagles.