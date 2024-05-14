Texans biggest remaining roster hole revealed by ESPN
The Houston Texans have done an excellent job of filling holes in the roster via free agency and the draft so far this offseason. In the eyes of many pundits, the Texans are among the league's most-improved teams since the end of last season.
Houston's offseason additions include wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon and defensive linemen Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, among others.
But, that doesn't mean that the roster doesn't have any lingering concerns. ESPN recently listed the biggest remaining roster hole for every team in the NFL, and the choice for the Texans was right cornerback. Here's the rationale that was provided:
"The Texans' roster has no real holes right now, which is astonishing when you consider what this team looked like a year ago. There are starters set with reasonable depth at every position. The biggest question mark is what Houston can get out of the right cornerback position opposite Derek Stingley Jr.
"As of now, that spot is going to one of two former first-round picks who have never lived up to their potential in the NFL: Jeff Okudah or CJ Henderson. Okudah has been the superior cornerback in the pros and ranked 22nd in cornerback coverage DVOA last season. . . It's possible that second-round pick Kamari Lassiter will start opposite Stingley, but it's more likely that Lassiter will be the nickelback in his rookie season."
On paper, right cornerback might not be a strength for the Texans, but they are still relatively deep at cornerback. The team signed or brought back five different corners -- Desmond King, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Jeff Okudah, CJ Henderson and Myles Bryant -- over the offseason, and while none of them are elite, you'd hope that they would at least be able to get some productive play out of that group.