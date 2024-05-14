Texans' biggest remaining offseason need reveals major weakness on their defense
The Texans defense is going to be good. At the very least, they won't be awful. And that's good enough for me! But it's not good enough for the fine folks at Bleacher Report, who apparently will never be happy with anything. Nothing's good enough for them, especially the Texans' secondary. Classic Bleacher Report vs. Texans rivalry at it again.
The background: BR recently published a big ol' list of team needs for all 32 NFL squads, which is good news for everyone sitting at the DMV for the next hour. In it, they briefly hit on what the Texans could still use, and the answer will absolutely not surprise you.
Texans' biggest remaining offseason need reveals major weakness on defense
Here's a bit of what they said:
"They added new blood at all three levels of the defense, but the secondary could use at least one more veteran. The Texans are relying on C.J. Henderson or Jeff Okudah to shake the bust label and play opposite Derek Stingley Jr ... "
"Patrick Peterson would be an insurance policy for both but also could play safety. He lined up there late in the season for the Steelers and the Texans could use depth there as well. Jimmie Ward hasn't played a full season for a while and rookie Calen Bullock might need to improve his play strength before being a full-time player.
Justin Simmons is a target for the same reason."
Either works for me! The Texans are already in Contender-Maybe-Overpays-For-A-Big-Name-Vet-Who-May-Not-Be-Good-Anymore mode, which is to say that they're going to be a popular Super Bowl pick in a few months. And while Jimmy Ward's been around for a while, he's finished each of the last five seasons with a higher overall Pro Football Focus grade than he had in any of his first five. The same, uh, can't really be said for Jalen Pitre.
Getting Simmons or Peterson in Houston makes all the sense in the world. Buy some veteran leadership, sell some jerseys, win a Super Bowl. It really is that simple.