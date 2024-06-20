Texans are comically snubbed by Pro Football Focus in latest WR rankings
June is the perfect time for football internet outrage. No one knows anything and nothing matters, which makes for the perfect canvass of anger; it doesn't hurt that there are 15 new ranking listicles published every day. Everyone should try a little (normal) football internet outrage, just as a treat.
For today, we'll get mad at Pro Football Focus. It's not glamorous, but it's honest work. PFF unleashed their league-wide rankings of team's wide receiver groups, and the Texans were SNUBBED. They were disrespected, insulted, and disparaged. And that's because PFF thinks that the Texans only have the 5th best wide receiver group in the league. 5th! The absolute audacity from them.
Texans are comically snubbed by Pro Football Focus in latest WR rankings
In front of the Texans, PFF likes the 49ers (eh), Dolphins (fine), Eagles (I guesssssss), and Bears (lmao ok). Here's what they say:
After trading for Stefon Diggs, the Texans leap into the top five for receiving corps. Diggs has long been one of the top receivers in the league, even if he had a down year in 2023. Nico Collins had a major breakout season last year, and then-rookie Tank Dell looked good when healthy. The Texans are as deep as any team at wide receiver, rounding out their room with John Metchie, Robert Woods, Noah Brown and more. Houston also has good receiving options in tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon.
By their own metrics, the Texans have three of PFF's top 21 wide receivers. No one else on that list can claim that. And yeah, some of those top 4 teams have more Top-10 guys, but we should never let the details get in the way of a good blog. The Bears?! If Rome Odunze doesn't end up being very good – which, historically speaking, is somewhat realistic – and Keenan Allen continues his two-year trend of missing huge chunks of the season, this list is going to look real silly. And when that happens, we'll be here, angrily blogging as always. The work's never finished.